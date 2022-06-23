Husband’s bigamy act: Woman tries to kill self

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old woman attempted to immolate herself in front of the Tambaram Police Commissioner’s office on Thursday demanding action against her husband on bigamy charges.

The woman Selvi of Agaramthen village near Tambaram had married her lover Manivannan (37) of Urapakkam 10 years ago. Manivannan works in a private firm as an engineer and the couple has an eight-year-old son.

Two years ago, the couple had a few misunderstandings and then Selvi along with their son went to her maternal home in Agaramthen.

Police said last month Selvi along with her parents went to visit Manivannan and there she found that Manivannan had married another woman and was living with her.

When Selvi questioned Manivannan about how he can marry again while she is still alive, Manivannan attacked Selvi and threatened to kill her.

Later Selvi filed a complaint in the Guduvanchery police station but since the police did not take any action against Manivannan for the last two weeks, on Thursday, Selvi along with her son and sister reached the Tambaram Police Commissioner’s office in Sholinganallur and attempted to immolate herself.

The policemen who were on duty on the spot stopped Selvi and took her inside the office and held inquiries.

Later, the police informed the Guduvanchery police station to take the required action against Manivannan.

Following the incident, the traffic was affected on the Sholinganallur-Medavakkam road for a while.