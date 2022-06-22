Youth with 7 pending cases held for stealing phones at Karambakkam

CHENNAI: Police on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old man for breaking into a house in Porur and stealing five mobile phones.

K Saravanan, in his complaint, stated that he lives with four of his friends at a house in Vivekanandar street, Karambakkam.

On Monday night, five of them were sleeping when an unidentified man entered their house and stole their mobile phones, his compliant stated.

Valasaravakkam police registered a case of theft and after investigations, zeroed in on the accused, S Karunakaran of Vadapalani.

Five mobile phones were recovered from him. Police said that Karunakaran has 7 pending cases against him in Foreshore Estate, Teynampet, Thousand Lights and Tiruverkadu police stations. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.