Retired EB staff who went to attend faulty line work electrocuted

CHENNAI: A 62-year-old retired line inspector with Tangedco, who was asked by officials to check a faulty line in Purasawalkam was electrocuted on Tuesday, creating a furore among his family. The family refused to receive the body after autopsy on Wednesday and were pacified by senior police officials, after which they received his body.

Radhakrishnan had retired in 2019, but used to attend calls from time to time, when officials asked him to, police said.

He lived with his wife and two sons at Solaiappan street in Old Washermenpet. On Tuesday, around 10 am, Radhakrishnan was allegedly called by officials from Kilpauk division to attend some work, after which he left home.

Around 2 pm, the family members received a phone call informing that Radhakrishnan was electrocuted. Secretariat colony police moved Radhakrishnan’s body to Kilpauk medical college hospital for autopsy. The family protested against receiving Radhakrishnan’s body stating that the duty officials left him alone, which led to the incident.

Based on the family’s complaint, Secretariat Colony police registered a case under IPC Section 304 (a) (causing death due to negligence) and are investigating.