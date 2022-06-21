City

Emergency pipeline work at Nemmeli desal plant to affect water supply

According to a press release, water production from the plant at Nemmeli will be stopped till Thursday.
The plant production is expected to recommence from 10 am on June 23. Representative image
CHENNAI: The water supply to south Chennai areas like Adyar, Velachery, Besant Nagar, Sholinganallur, Enjambakkam, Neelankarai, Kottivakkam, Perungudi, Palavakkam, Thiruvanmiyur, Mandaiveli and Mylapore may be affected till June 23 (Thursday) due to emergency pipe leak rectification work being carried out at the Nemmeli desalination plant.

The plant production is expected to recommence from 10 am on June 23.

Due to this, water supply to the south Chennai areas may get affected and residents will experience shortage of water supply.

Residents are requested to store a sufficient quantity of water. They may also contact the concerned Area Engineers for the supply of water through mobile water tankers for urgent requirements.

Area Engineer of Mandaiveli & Mylapore — (8144930909), Area Engineer of Adyar, Velachery, Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur — (8144930913), Area Engineer of Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Perungudi — (8144930914) and Area Engineer of Enjambakkam, Neelankarai & Sholinganallur — (8144930915).

