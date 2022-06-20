Skeleton of woman found in forest area near Tambaram

CHENNAI: A skeleton of a woman, aged around 55, was found in the forest area near Tambaram on Sunday.

The locals of Madurapakkam village near Selaiyur noticed a skeleton in the forest area and informed the Selaiyur police. The police who visited the spot found that it was a woman and suspected that she might have died a month ago. Later, they sent the skeleton to the Chromepet GH and during further investigations, it was found that the deceased was Esther of Agaramthen village near Tambaram. Esther was a nun and she was missing from May 8. Police said Esther's daughter Angel had already filed a missing complaint in the Selaiyur police station. On Sunday evening, Angel confirmed that it was the skeleton of her mother with the help of the saree which was found along with the skeleton.

The police have registered a case and are investigating how Esther died and why her body was dumped in Madurapakkam forest area. Police has not ruled out the possibility of murder.