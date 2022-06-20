ARTRAC, IIT-M to set up 5G testbed at Military College of Telecom

CHENNAI: Army Training Command (ARTRAC) is joining hands with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) to establish a 5G testbed at the Military College of Telecommunication at Mhow, Indore.

The collaboration will facilitate the Indian Army to utilise the 5G technology for its operational use, especially along its borders.

A release from the institution on Monday said this collaboration will give an impetus to the induction of systems, devices and equipment using niche technology and use of AI-based algorithms for enhancing the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces. It will also promote collaborative and cooperative research and facilitate the exchange of ideas for the development of new technology.

This partnership between the Indian Army and IIT Madras will encourage students, faculties, and scientists to undertake research in the area of 5G communications and the development of military applications.

The joint partnership between MCTE and IIT Madras aims to accelerate the Indian Army’s indigenisation efforts for achieving ‘Atmanirbharta’ in the fields of communications, provide a testing facility for Tri-Services, and thus act as a catalyst for Research and Development. Under the ambit of the MoU, IIT Madras will provide consultancy, duly supported by research for feasibility studies and prototype development on 5 G-enabled future communications.