Foreign currency worth Rs 34.76 lakh seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized foreign currency worth Rs 34.76 lakh in the Chennai airport on Saturday.

Based on intelligence, three women passengers — Lakshmi Kandasamy, Ganakavalli Subramani of Tiruchy and Mariyammal Sudalaimuthu of Dindigul — who were bound for Colombo were intercepted by Air Intelligence Unit officers.

On personal search, US dollars in 100 denominations valued at Rs 34.76 lakh were found concealed in their person. The same was seized under the Customs Act, 1962.

Further investigation under progress.