Agnipath row triggers more train cancellation/diversion in Chennai

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has notified the cancellation and diversion of more express training owing to the ongoing students agitations against the Agnipath scheme proposed by the Union government.
Train no 12669 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Chhapra Superfast Bi-Weekly Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 17.40 hrs today 18th June has been fully cancelled.
Train no 12889 Tatatnagar – Yeswantpur Weekly Superfast Express that left Tatanagar at 18.35 hrs on 17th June and train no 12889 Tatatnagar – Yeswantpur Weekly Superfast Express that left Tatanagar at 18.35 hrs and train no 12664 Tiruchirappalli – Howrah Jn Bi Weekly Superfast Express that left Tiruchirappalli at 13.35 hrs on 17th June are running via diverted route of Simhachalam North and Duvvada bypassing Visakhapatnam.
Train no 12840 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Howrah Superfast Mail that left Chennai at 19.15 hrs on 17th June is running via diverted route of Duvvada and Simhachalam North bypassing Visakhapatnam.
Train no 13351 Dhanbad – Alleppey Express scheduled to leave Dhanbad at 11.40 hrs on 17th June, but left at 13.40 hrs with a 2 hour late start, is running via diverted route of Simhachalam North and Duvvada bypassing Visakhapatnam.
Train no.22502 New Tinsukia – KSR Bengaluru Weekly Superfast Express that left New Tinsukia at 18.05 hrs on 17th June is diverted to run via Dibrugarh – New Sisibargoan - Rangiya – Barpeta Road - New Bongaigoan. The train will take its normal route from New Bongaigoan.
Train no 12864 Yeswantpur – Howrah Daily Superfast Express that left Yeswantpur on 17th June 2022 (scheduled departure 10.15 hrs but left with delayed start at 12.00 hrs Noon on 17th June 2022) is running via diverted route of Duvvada and Simhachalam North bypassing Visakhapatnam due to cancellation of trains on Friday following disruption of train services in South Central railway, a statement from SR said.