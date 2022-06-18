Agnipath row triggers more train cancellation/diversion in Chennai

Train no 12840 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Howrah Superfast Mail that left Chennai at 19.15 hrs on 17th June is running via diverted route of Duvvada and Simhachalam North bypassing Visakhapatnam.

Train no 13351 Dhanbad – Alleppey Express scheduled to leave Dhanbad at 11.40 hrs on 17th June, but left at 13.40 hrs with a 2 hour late start, is running via diverted route of Simhachalam North and Duvvada bypassing Visakhapatnam.