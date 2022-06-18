Agnipath: What's irking India's youth about this scheme?

For the past three days, protests and riots have erupted across the country, even leading to a couple of deaths as the Agnipath Scheme announced by the union government on Tuesday is literally going through Agni Pariksha (trial by fire). Scores of youth across the country, retired and even serving armed forces personnel, and of course, opposition leaders have slammed the Centre for compromising the security of the nation to cut costs, as has been claimed by the ministry of defence while announcing the four-year short service programme for youth in the Armed Forces. For the thousands of youngsters who aspire for an illustrious career in the Armed Forces and apply for National Defence Academies (NDA), Indian Military Academy (IMA), Officers Training Academy (OTA) besides the hundreds of Army recruit camps held across the country, the move has come as a rude shock and they have come out in the streets to express their angst. But could a Short Service Commission in the Indian Armed Forces be such a bad move?
What is the AGNIPATH Scheme?
Before we debate the merits or demerits of such a scheme, let’s review the scheme. According to the Ministry of Defence, Agnipath Scheme is for recruiting youngsters who are more in tune with contemporary technological trends under various wings of the Armed forces for a period of four years under the respective Service Acts. The objective is to have a younger, fitter, diverse profile for facing future challenges. Attractive monthly packages, Risk and Hardship Allowances are applicable in the three services besides a one-time ‘Seva Nidhi’ package to paid upon completion of engagement period. A total of 46,000 candidates to be known as Agniveers are to be recruited this year alone in rallies that will commence in 90 days. The Defence ministry expects to bring down the average profile of Indian Armed Forces by four or five years through this scheme and claims that besides inculcating patriotism, team work, physical fitness etc., the scheme would produce a pool of trained personnel to boost national security in times of external threats, internal threats and natural disasters.
During service, the candidates will be paid a customized salary package of Rs 30,000 (Rs 21,000 in hand) for first year, Rs 33,0000 (Rs 23,100) for second year, Rs 36,500 (Rs 25,580) for third year and Rs 40,000 (Rs 28,000) for fourth year. The sum deducted from monthly salary would be put into a Corpus Fund amounting to Rs 5.02 lakh at the end of the term. The government would also contribute another Rs 5.02 lakh during the period and each soldier, upon end of duty, would get Rs 11.71 lakh as ‘Seva Nidhi’ package, according to a defence release. Besides, the soldiers would also get a service certificate on the skills gained during the service. The government envisages that the skills gained and the Seva Nidhi sum could help youth, when the get out of service in their prime, to make a better life for themselves.
The recruits under this scheme would form a distinct rank, different from the existing ones and will be offered an opportunity to apply for permanent enrollment in the Armed Forces and up to 25% from each batch would be enrolled in regular cadre of Armed Forces based on their performance and other factors in the respective wing.
Why is the government pushing for Agnipath?
While the government claims that the Agnipath was mainly to make the army youthful and more tech savy, there is the financial angle that necessitates such a scheme. According to the Demand for Grants report for the year 2022-23 submitted by Parliament Standing Committee on Defence, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) budget for 22-23 is Rs 5,25,166.15 crore out of which Defence Services Estimates is Rs 3,85,370.15 crore (73.38%), Defence Pensions is Rs 1,19,696 crore (22.79%) and MoD (Civil) is Rs 20,100 crore (3.83%). A major chunk of the Defence service expenses also fall under the salaries category. Of the total Defence Services expenditure of Rs 3.85 crore, revenue expenses are Rs 2,33,000.54 of which pay and allowances constitute over 50% with Rs 1,67,343.74/-.
On an average, the Armed Forces of India recruits anywhere between 50,000 to 60,000 people in various capacities depending on the requirement and a similar number retires from service every year. With recruitments largely stalled for the past two years due to Covid-19 pandemic, the defence ministry as such is facing a staff shortage as has been reported widely in the recent past. In this backdrop, with over 20% of the defence budget allotted for pensions for the past several years, the introduction of Agnipath soldiers could, besides making army younger, free up a sizable sum from the pension and salaries expenses which could be used for modernization of the army and procurement of latest gadgets, explain a section of retired and serving officers in social media and other avenues in defence of the scheme.
Dissent for the scheme comes from various quarters
Strong voices of dissent also surfaced as the scheme was unveiled from various quarters including general public, army veterans as well as opposition leaders as #Agnipath has been trending on social media for three days now. Commenting on the new scheme, Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “When India faces threats on two fronts, the uncalled for Agnipath scheme reduces the operational effectiveness of our armed forces.The BJP govt must stop compromising the dignity, traditions, valour & discipline of our forces.”
Noted defence commentator Maj Gen (Dr)GD Bakshi SM, VSM (retd) also warned that such a scheme could result in producing a lot of talented ex-military youth who could land in all the wrong places.
“Accountants can’t be allowed to run amok with OPERATIONAL Effectiveness of a force. this is being done to save money in Revenue budget to enhance capital budget. Pl don’t destroy Effective organisations to save money. Increase defense budget to 3% of GDP. If trained & young military manpower released is not absorbed it could join terrorists or insurgents. Four-year contractual period militates against Integration in unit& could make men RISK AVERSE. Cater for 6 months trg period & 8 months’ annual leave residual service will be just 3years,” he had tweeted.
Countries where Short Services in the Armed Forces are available
The United States of America
Among the countries that offer voluntary short service programmes in their Armed forces is the United States of America where recruitment to the Army is voluntary. According to a US government website, most people join the military by enlisting in one of its branches. Enlisted members make up most of the military workforce and receive training in a job specialty and do most of the hands-on work. Usually, they sign up for four years of active duty and four years of inactive duty. After completing their active duty time, they can either extend the contract or re-enlist if they want to continue serving.
Russia
The Russian army recruits candidates through Conscription Service (mandatory service) and Contractual Service. According to Russian laws, all male citizens aged 18–27 are subject to conscription for 1 year of active duty military service in armed forces after which they are free to pursue other interests or continue in the army. Under the Contractual Service, the Contract is concluded between a citizen (foreign citizen) and on behalf of the Russian Federation – by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation or another federal executive authority which can offer military service pursuant to this Federal Law. The Contract is executed in a standard printed form and is concluded according to the procedure established by the Provision on active service. A person may conclude the first or the new Contract. The first Contract may be concluded by citizens 18 to 40 years old.
China
In China, recruitment to the Armed forces is through conscription and voluntary service. According to the Military Service Law of the People’s Republic of China, 1984, ’The People's Republic of China shall practise a military service system which is based mainly on conscription and which combines conscripts with volunteers and a militia with a reserve service. All citizens of the People's Republic of China, regardless of ethnic status, race, occupation, family background, religious belief and education, have the obligation to perform military service according to the provisions of this Law. Exemptions from military service shall be granted to persons unfit for it owing to serious physical defects or serious deformities.’
Besides these three military giants, several other armies across the world still provide short term and conscription service for young men including France, Switzerland, Singapore, Israel etc. However, the scheme has been facing stiff resistance in India mainly because youth who have aspired for a career in the Armed Forces are unclear what are the benefits a short term career offers and whether this service will actually be recognized for other jobs, especially in the private sector which is the biggest employer in the country.
With a large portion of the young workforce still dependent on IT and Services sector, the Indian Armed Forces as well as the Union government have an obligation to provide sufficient proof to the youth of the country that working in the Indian Armed Forces for four years would be beneficial to them and provide a secure future.