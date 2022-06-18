Agnipath: What's irking India's youth about this scheme?

What is the AGNIPATH Scheme?

Before we debate the merits or demerits of such a scheme, let’s review the scheme. According to the Ministry of Defence, Agnipath Scheme is for recruiting youngsters who are more in tune with contemporary technological trends under various wings of the Armed forces for a period of four years under the respective Service Acts. The objective is to have a younger, fitter, diverse profile for facing future challenges. Attractive monthly packages, Risk and Hardship Allowances are applicable in the three services besides a one-time ‘Seva Nidhi’ package to paid upon completion of engagement period. A total of 46,000 candidates to be known as Agniveers are to be recruited this year alone in rallies that will commence in 90 days. The Defence ministry expects to bring down the average profile of Indian Armed Forces by four or five years through this scheme and claims that besides inculcating patriotism, team work, physical fitness etc., the scheme would produce a pool of trained personnel to boost national security in times of external threats, internal threats and natural disasters.