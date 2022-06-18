City

Agnipath protest erupts in TN: Several gather near Secretariat

Hundreds of youngsters from across the State gathered near the Tamil Nadu Secretariat on Saturday, protesting against the Agnipath scheme.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Several from Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Arni and surrounding areas raised slogans against the Union Government, demanding that the Agnipath scheme be rolled back.

Police rounded them up and took them to Rajaratnam stadium in Egmore.

Police said that they would keep a close watch to ensure there are no untoward incidents, similar to those reported in other states.

Angry youngsters have went on a rampage in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana in the last two days and trains and other public transport were set on fire by the agitators, demanding rollback of the Agnipath scheme.

