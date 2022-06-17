Online rummy death: Man kills self after losing Rs 20 lakh in Manali

CHENNAI: One more life has succumbed to Online rummy in the state as a 37-year-old man hanged to death at his residence in Manali, allegedly depressed over losing about Rs.20 lakh, playing the online ‘game’.

The Tamil Nadu government had formed a committee to frame a statute to ban online rummy, but the deaths continue unabated. A couple of weeks ago, a 29-year-old woman, B Bhavani, a maths graduate from Manali new town hung to death at her residence, after she lost lakhs of rupees in online rummy, including the money she borrowed from her sisters to retrieve the lost money.