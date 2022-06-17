Online rummy death: Man kills self after losing Rs 20 lakh in Manali

CHENNAI: One more life has succumbed to Online rummy in the state as a 37-year-old man hanged to death at his residence in Manali, allegedly depressed over losing about Rs.20 lakh, playing the online ‘game’.
The Tamil Nadu government had formed a committee to frame a statute to ban online rummy, but the deaths continue unabated. A couple of weeks ago, a 29-year-old woman, B Bhavani, a maths graduate from Manali new town hung to death at her residence, after she lost lakhs of rupees in online rummy, including the money she borrowed from her sisters to retrieve the lost money.
The victim in the recent incident is Nagarajan, a painting contractor who lived with his family at Arignar Anna street in Manali.
On Friday morning, family members found Nagarajan hanging from the ceiling and alerted the police. Manali police secured Nagarajan and moved him to the government hospital, where he was declared dead.
Investigations revealed that Nagarajan was addicted to online rummy after initial earnings. He stopped taking up work contracts and was investing time and money in online rummy, police said, which led to frequent quarrels in the house as Nagarajan even pledged his wife’s jewellery.
Recently, relatives had counselled Nagarajan to stop playing the ‘game’ and focus on his business. Nagarajan too felt sorry for his acts, which has bought burden to the family, a police official said.
Police have recovered a notebook from his house, in which Nagarajan had noted down the losses and the loan he got from friends and relatives. Manali police have registered a case and are investigating. Nagarajan is survived by his wife and two sons.