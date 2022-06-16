Covid prevention rules back at Chennai airport: Check details

City

CHENNAI: Due to the rising Covid cases across Tamil Nadu, especially in Chennai, Covid prevention regulations have been re-enacted at the Chennai airport on Thursday.

Few days ago, the Chief Health Secretary had written a letter to the District Collectors urging them to take immediate preventive measures.

In this situation, Covid prevention rules have come into force again at the Chennai airport and Covid security arrangements for passengers at Chennai Airport have been increased.

Covid: No short solution to long term side effects

Here are the points to note if you plan to travel:

  • Mandatory for passengers to wear masks before boarding flight.

  • 'No Mask, No Entry' stickers would be pasted on all areas of the airport.

  • Passengers must follow proper social distance.

  • A fine of Rs. 500 will be charged for not following Covid appropriate behaviour.

  • All passengers must travel onboard the aircraft with proof of 2-dose vaccination.

Besides, due to the Monkeypox outbreak, Covid testing has been currently being intensified for travelers coming from abroad.

