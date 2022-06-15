Two arrested for raping minor girl from West Bengal

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 28-year-old man and his friend for kidnapping a minor girl from West Bengal and raping her in Chromepet on Tuesday. On Tuesday morning, a social activist from Chromepet noticed a teenage girl crying at the bus stop. Upon enquiry, she said that she was raped by her husband’s friend.

The girl alleged that the Chromepet police failed to accept her complaint. On hearing this, the activist filed a complaint at the same police station. The police then arrested the duo and took them to the Tambaram all-women police station for inquiry.

Cops found that Tabarak Hussain (28) and his friend Kalit Hussain (24) from West Bengal were construction workers in the city. “Tabarak was already married but he married the minor girl and brought her here. They were living in a rented house and Kalit was living nearby,” said the police. “A few days ago, Kalit recorded a video of the girl in the shower. Using the video, he blackmailed her and raped her. She informed Tabarak but he supported his friend and did not take any action against him.” Later, cops arrested both under POCSO and sent them to prison.