Collection wells in Chennai subways to be desilted

CHENNAI: Expect lesser water stagnation in Chennai subways during the upcoming monsoon season, as the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to desilt the collection wells in the subways across the city.

According to a Chennai Corporation official, the collection wells will be desilted before the onset of the monsoon and motor pumps installed permanently at the subways will be serviced. "Works will start in Alandur Road subway, Duraisamy Subway, Rangarajapuram two-wheeler subway, Madley subway, Ganeshapuram subway, Harrington Road subway and Villivakkam subway. Tenders will be floated to desilt other subways also. The collection wells in the seven subways will be desilted at a cost of Rs. 13 lakh," the official said.

All the subways in the city have collection wells to collect excess rainwater during the rains to allow free traffic and the water will be pumped out from the wells once the rain stops. During the heavy rains during November-December 2021, water stagnation occurred in several subways affecting the traffic movement. Subways such as the Madley subway and Rangarajapuram subway were affected for several days.

Meanwhile, the civic body has already commenced desilting stormwater drains across the cities. Tenders were already floated to desilt 1,000 kilometers of the drains at Rs. 39.26 crore. Moreover, drains in Tondiarpet and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones are being desilted under Tamil Nadu Urban Employment Scheme.

Recently, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi warned the city engineers are action if waterlogging occurs even after carrying out desilting and construction of new drains.