CMRL to add more minibuses in 5 routes

CHENNAI: To provide last mile connectivity from all Metro stations, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has planned to operate additional 10 more minibuses in 5 routes. Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation is already running 12 minibuses in 6 routes by.

According to CMRL press release, two minibuses will run between the following Metro stations — Government Estate Metro to Secretariat, Guindy to Velachery Vijayanagar bus stand, Little Mount to Taramani, Shenoy Nagar to T Nagar bus stand and Airport to Tambaram West.

The CMRL has also confirmed that ridership is also on the rise. “From January 2020, around 81,000 passengers used the Metro. And in February, average ridership spiked to 1.13 lakh,” stated the press note. “From 1.43 lakh in March to 1.51 lakh in April and 1.59 lakh in May, ridership has been increasing steadily; especially, during the weekends and holidays, ridership rose to 1.3 lakh.”

Additionally, in May, about 11.58 lakh passengers used QR code facility and 28.64 lakh passengers used travel cards. CMRL offers a 20% discount on QR code and travel card facilities for passengers.