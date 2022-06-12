21 districts report new cases; Chennai, Chengalpattu report 4.6% TPR

Coimbatore, too, reported 12 cases, while Kanniyakumari had 6 cases and Madurai and Tiruchy had 5 each. Two cases each were recorded in Erode, Kallakkurichi, Ranipet and Tirunelveli, and one case each was reported in Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Perambalur, Salem, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Thoothukudi, Tirupur, Villupuram and Virudhunagar, the bulletin from DPH added.

Adding these, the total number pandemic cases reported in Tamil Nadu has gone up to 34,57,133, of which 1,231 are active cases.

Like the new cases, Chennai also has the highest number of active cases at 684, followed by Chengalpattu with 208 cases. These two districts also had the highest test positivity rate (TPR) of 4.6 per cent – TPR is calculated a day later – up from 4.2 per cent in Chennai on Friday. Though the overall positivity rate is much lower at 1.6 per cent, it still is higher than 1.3 per cent that the State reported a day earlier.

The bulletin added that 145 people were declared recovered from the viral infection across the State during the day, taking the total recoveries to 34,17,877. Much to the relief of health authorities and State government, there has not been any COVID-related deaths for yet another day despite the surge, and the toll so far remains at 38,025.