Higher officials to be summoned for not removing hawkers: HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court held that it would summon officers, including the chief secretary and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) commissioner, if they fail to comply with the directions to remove the hawkers from the non-hawkers’ zone in the Broadway, Chennai.

“A case for contempt is made out. The counsel appearing for the contemnors is directed to keep the contemnors, as well as the officers presently holding the said offices, present in the court on the next date of hearing for passing appropriate orders in their presence.

However, their presence shall be exempted if compliance with the order is made on or before the next date of hearing, ” the first bench comprising Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala passed the direction.

The ruling was made by the bench on hearing the contempt petition filed by the original petitioners in this case who sought a direction to take action against the officers for not removing the hawkers from the non-hawkers zone in the broadway and NSB road near the Madras High Court despite a specific direction being passed by the HC on April 5.

On recording the submissions, the judge noted that a period of more than two months has already elapsed, and even now learned counsel for the respondent contemnors is praying for further time to relocate the hawkers operating in the non-hawking zone in violation of the direction of this court.

The matter has been adjourned to June 23.