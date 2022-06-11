Con man promises job to IIT-M student, swindles Rs 1.46 lakh

CHENNAI: Saritha (21), a mechanical engineering graduate from IIT-M, had been searching for a part-time job online, when she was conned by a man for Rs 1.46 lakh. He promised to get her a part-time placement at a leading company in the city. Based on her complaint, the cybercrime cops are searching for the suspects. Saritha was applying for job offers through various job portals, police said. Few months ago, Saritha was introduced to Nitheesh Reddy through a job searching site. After interacting with Saritha, and learning about her interests and profiles, Nitheesh promised to get her a job at a popular firm in the city. But he demanded Rs 1.50 lakh in advance and promised that Saritha would get double the money as interest and a job, police said. Saritha transferred Rs 1.46 lakh in different instalments to Nitheesh, but later he allegedly did not respond to Saritha’s calls, said the police. Realising that she was conned, she filed a complaint at the Mylapore Cyber cell.