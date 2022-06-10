Dead cockroach found in popular restaurant's noodles; plaint lodged

CHENNAI: In a popular chain of restaurants' Tiruvottriyur branch, a customer reportedly spotted a dead cockroach in a noodles he had ordered.

Yuvaraj, a private company employee, who went to dine at the restaurant, ordered noodles, was shocked to find a dead cockroach in the food.

He then raised this issue with the restaurant management, where he didn't get a proper response. Angered by the management's apathy, he lodged a complaint with the Tiruvottriyur police station. However, DT Next wasn't able to independently verify the incident.

It may be noted that Tamil Nadu ranked number 1 in the State Food Safety Index conducted under various perimeters for the year 2021-2022.