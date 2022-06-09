Rajaram appointed as DC for new police district in Chennai

CHENNAI: At least 26 police officers, including an assistant superintendent of police, are promoted to superintendent of police and posted in Tamil Nadu. Additional superintendent of police of the idol wing CID, R Rajaram, has been promoted as the superintendent of police and posted as the Kolathur deputy commissioner, a newly created post.

The newly-created Kolathur police district falls under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's constituency. Additional SP G Gopi has been promoted as the SP and posted as the DC of the Kilpauk in Chennai city, while ADSP P Kumar has been promoted as the SP and posted as DC of Madhavaram in Chennai city.

ADSP M Ramamurthy has been promoted and posted as DC of Chennai city administration along with ADSP K Josh Thangaiah, who has been promoted as SP and posted as the DC of Pallikaranai police district in the Tambaram commissionerate. ADSP D Kumar is promoted and posted as the DC, traffic east in Chennai city police, while ADSP S Sakthivel promoted as the SP and posted as the DCP of the city intelligence wing - II in Chennai city in the existing vacancy.

ADSP S Arokiyam has been promoted as the SP and posted as the DC of the Chennai city modern control room, along with ADSP R Srinivasaperumal who has been promoted as SP and posted as the DC of Madurai city.

ADSP S Meghlina Iden has been promoted and posted as the SP of the State Crime Record Bureau. B Shridevi has been promoted and posted as the DC of Tiruchy city and SP Lavanya has been promoted as SP and posted as the DCP at the Salem city police.