City

Rajaram appointed as DC for new police district in Chennai

The newly-created Kolathur police district falls under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's constituency. Additional SP G Gopi has been promoted as the SP and posted as the DC of the Kilpauk in Chennai city, while ADSP P Kumar has been promoted as the SP and posted as DC of Madhavaram in Chennai city.
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: At least 26 police officers, including an assistant superintendent of police, are promoted to superintendent of police and posted in Tamil Nadu. Additional superintendent of police of the idol wing CID, R Rajaram, has been promoted as the superintendent of police and posted as the Kolathur deputy commissioner, a newly created post.

ADSP M Ramamurthy has been promoted and posted as DC of Chennai city administration along with ADSP K Josh Thangaiah, who has been promoted as SP and posted as the DC of Pallikaranai police district in the Tambaram commissionerate. ADSP D Kumar is promoted and posted as the DC, traffic east in Chennai city police, while ADSP S Sakthivel promoted as the SP and posted as the DCP of the city intelligence wing - II in Chennai city in the existing vacancy.

ADSP S Arokiyam has been promoted as the SP and posted as the DC of the Chennai city modern control room, along with ADSP R Srinivasaperumal who has been promoted as SP and posted as the DC of Madurai city.

ADSP S Meghlina Iden has been promoted and posted as the SP of the State Crime Record Bureau. B Shridevi has been promoted and posted as the DC of Tiruchy city and SP Lavanya has been promoted as SP and posted as the DCP at the Salem city police.

Chennai
Chennai City
Rajaram
Rajaram appointed as DC
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's constituency
R Rajaram

