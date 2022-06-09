Family of three found dead, suicide pact over debts suspected

CHENNAI: Three members of a family were found dead in their house in Janakiraman Nagar in Arumbakkam on Thursday. The deceased were identified as G Kannabiran (39), who was running a web server business, his father Gopalasamy (68), who ran a canteen in a government hospital, and mother Bhanumathi (58). Kannbiran’s friends received a farewell message from him via WhatsApp. They rushed to their home but by then him and parents had died after consuming poison. According to officials, the family was depressed after Kannabiran’s wife separated from him and started living separately with their young child. Gopalasamy has left behind a six-page suicide note that mainly talked about mounting loans that forced them to consider selling the house.