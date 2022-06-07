Duo on bike falls into check dam, drowns

CHENNAI: Two people on a two-wheeler, who were returning from a party, drowned after falling into a check dam near Sriperumbudur when the vehicle hit a railing, on Tuesday.

Police said Balakrishnan (31), who runs a travel agency in Sriperumbudur, and his driver Karunakaran (29) were returning to Sriperumbudur on a bike after attending the birthday party of their friend. Officials said it was not clear if they had consumed liquor.

When they were near the check dam in Enathur village, the bike hit on the railing and both of them were thrown into the water. The accident came to light only on Tuesday morning when the villagers noticed two persons floating in the water and informed the police and rescue team.

The police found that Balakrishnan had already died while Karunakaran was in a critical condition. He was rushed to the Kancheepuram GH but he died without responding to treatment. The Kancheepuram Taluk police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.