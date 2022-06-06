Now, learn ‘out of the box thinking’ at IIT Madras

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras will launch a course on ‘Out of the Box Thinking’ through Mathematics to encourage innovative thinking. The Institute is targeting as many as one million schools and college students, besides working professionals and researchers as well through this course, which is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country.

These courses will be offered in Online mode free of cost through IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation company of IIT Madras, which will also issue the grade certification for students who take the examinations at a nominal fee. The final examination will be a proctored one conducted at centres in select cities across the country.

The course is being made available in online mode, free of cost, to everyone in India as well as in foreign countries. The four graded independent levels of the courses will be easily accessible to students, professionals and researchers.

The first batch of the course is scheduled to commence on 1 July 2022. Registrations will close on 24 June 2022. Those interested can register through the following link - https://www.pravartak.org.in/out-of-box-thinking.html

Explaining the need for such courses, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “This course is first-of-its-kind in India and will make a major impact in the days to come. We will see the benefits of this course in the next few years. The course is being offered free of cost. It course will greatly benefit the School and College students, especially those residing in rural India.”

The course will introduce new techniques in an easy-to-understand fashion, preparing users to face real-life projects with confidence and ease. The courses will be taught by Sadagopan Rajesh, Mathematics Educator and founder-director of Aryabhatta Institute of Mathematical Sciences.