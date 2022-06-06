Man arrested for harassing woman cop outside Taramani hospital

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man was arrested by Kotturpuram police for allegedly harassing a woman police constable at a hospital at Taramani on Sunday. Police identified the accused as B Vignesh. According to the police, the Grade-II police woman constable, was sent to attend to a woman who was admitted there. The woman patient was the mother of an assistant commissioner of police, who had kept two constables to look after her. The woman constable was one of them. She was on duty till 8 pm on Sunday and waited outside the hospital to be relieved by the other constable. When she was standing outside, the accused identified as Vignesh, who was on his two-wheeler, allegedly harassed her. The constable went inside the hospital and returned only to see Vignesh harassing her again. The other constable who reached the hospital caught hold of Vignesh and initially handed over traffic policemen at Madhya Kailash and later to Kotturpuram police.