8 judges assume charge as permanent judges of Madras HC

CHENNAI: Madras High Court Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari on Saturday administered the oath of office to eight judges who were recently promoted as the permanent judges of the HC.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in a simple manner at the Madras High Court’s library auditorium hall. Justice G Chandrasekaran, Justice V Sivagnanam, Justice G Ilangovan, Justice S Kannammal, Justice S Ananthi, Justice K Murali Shankar, Justice TV Thamilselvi, and Justice RN Manjula took charge as the permanent judges of the charted HC.

Recently, the Union Law Ministry notified the promotion of the above judges. Justice S Sathikumar, who is also on the promotion list will be taking charge on another occasion, according to the HC sources.

It is noted all these judges had entered the judicial department in the early 90s. They had started their careers with the district courts. Currently, the Madras HC has the strength of 56 judges against the sanctioned strength of 75 judges. With 13 women judges, the Madras HC has the highest number of women judges in the country.