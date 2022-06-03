Summer vacation over: HC to resume hearings with swearing-in ceremony

CHENNAI: The month-long summer vacation of the Madras High Court started on May 1 and had come to an end on June 2. While the HC is to resume its routine hearing from coming Monday, the High Court has declared that about eight judges who were recently appointed as the permanent judges of the chartered HC will take the oath of office on Saturday.

According to a notification issued by the HC Registrar on Friday, the swearing-in ceremony of eight additional judges as the judges of the Madras HC will take place in the public library auditorium of the HC.

“Justice G Chandrasekharan, Justice V Sivagnanam, Justice G Ilangovan, Justice S Ananthi, Justice S Kannammal, Justice K Murali Shankar, Justice RN Manjula and Justice TV Thamilselvi will take charge as the HC permanent judges. CJ MN Bhandari will administer the oath of office to the new judges, ” the notification reads.

It is noted that Justices K Murali Shankar and Justice Thamilselvi are married couples.

Meanwhile, the Union Law Ministry on Friday made an announcement on Friday regarding the approval of the President of India to appoint Sunder Mohan and Kabali Kumaresh Babu as the new additional judges of the Madras HC.

Besides, the registry has also announced the new sitting arrangements for the routine hearings.

As per the new seating arrangements released by the registry on Friday, Justice N Mala will replace Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy in the first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari. The first bench will hear Public Interest Litigations (PILs), election matters, Writ Appeals against interlocutory/interim orders passed by Single Bench (other than tax matters).

The second division bench will continue as it is with Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice TV Thamilselvi. Education related matters will be heard by Justice Mohammed Shaffiq.

It is noted in several cases including the removal of Prosopis Juliflora (Seemai Karuvelam), the criminal case against Union minister L Murugan, the alleged theft of Mylapore Kapaleeswarar temple’s peacock idol case, a plea against the plastic ban, encroachment cases, SIT probe in forest offences case, KN Nehru’s brother Ramajeyam murder are the important cases to be taken up for hearing by the HC in June.