Madras Univ invites applications for free edu scheme

CHENNAI: The Madras University has invited applications under the free education scheme (running since 2010) to enable poor students to enroll in free undergraduate courses in its affiliated colleges in the 2022-23 academic year.

"Preference will be given to economically backward students, orphans, children of widows, and also first graduates of the family. The annual income of the family seeking admission under free education scheme should not exceed Rs 3 lakh," the university said in a release.

Students, whose parents’ annual income is less than Rs 3 lakh can apply to join affiliated colleges (government-aided colleges and self-funded colleges) in the current academic year under this scheme within 15 days from the date of publication of Class 12 results at http://unom.ac.in.

The applicant applying to this scheme must pass Class 12 this year and their family annual income should be within Rs 3 lakh. Priority will be given to economically backward students, destitute students, and first-generation students coming for graduate studies in the family.