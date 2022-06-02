4 men attack Tasmac employee while trying to rob bag in Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: Police are searching for unidentified men who attempted to murder a Tasmac staff in Sriperumbudur on Wednesday night.

Police said a Tasmac shop is functioning in Nemili in Sriperumbudur near Kancheepuram. Prushothamman (40), the supervisor of the shop and Babu (28) and Vijayakumar (32) were working as the salesmen.

On Wednesday, Prushothamman went home since he was not feeling well and his elder brother Kumarasammy (45) was looking after the shop. On Wednesday night, after closing the accounts three of them were returning home on their bikes.

Police said a four-member gang who came on two bikes intercepted and asked Kumarasammy to give the bag to them.

Police said the gang thought that Kumarasammy was having cash inside the bag and threatened him to give it to them. However, Kumarasammy was not ready to give the bag to them and soon they attacked him with knives on the throat, hands, and shoulders and snatched the bag which had the accounts notes and escaped from the spot.

Meanwhile, Babu and Vijayakumar who ran from the spot returned after a while and admitted the injured Kumarasammy to the hospital. The Sriperumbudur police registered a case and are trying to identify the attackers with the help of CCTV.