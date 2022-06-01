PMK will form govt in 2026 with alliance: Anbumani

CHENNAI: Ending the speculation whether PMK will contest alone or will form alliance in 2026 Assembly elections, PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday said that PMK will form alliance in 2026 to capture power.

"The 2026 Assembly election is our target and our government will be a coalition government headed by PMK. We will form alliances with like-minded political parties. We will take decisions in a way to seize the majority in the 2024 Parliament election and 2026 Assembly elections," said Anbumani, after meeting DMDK founder Vijayakant, at his residence in Chennai.

After becoming President, Anbumani is on a spree as he visited all the major political leaders, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan, AIADMK Coordinators Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu and Vijyakant. The relationship between PMK and DMDK dates back to 2006 when Vijayakant contested in Virudhachalam constituency and in the election PMK and DMDK became arch rivals but in 2014 the two parties came under the same alliance headed by BJP.

However, the two parties parted ways soon once again and differences brewed between them again. Forgetting the differences, Anbumani met Vijayakant and obtained his greetings. "I always have respect for Vijayakant. He stood for alternate politics and was able to gather masses. The political atmosphere in the state will change in the future and the journey of two parties will be based on it," said Anbumani, after meeting Vijayakant.

Former Union Minister AK Moorthy and DMDK Treasurer Premalatha were also present when Anbumani met Vijayakant.