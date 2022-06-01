Anbumani meets Vijayakant after elevation as PMK chief

CHENNAI: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss met DMDK Founder Vijayakant at his residence and obtained his wishes.

On May 28, PMK youth wing leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss was unanimously elected as the new party president. A resolution to this effect was adopted at the special general council meeting of the PMK held at Tiruverkadu near here on Saturday.

Soon after the elevation, the leader met Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi to seek their wishes.

PMK and DMDK which were arch rivals in the beginning became alliance partners in 2014 Parliament election but soon parted ways.