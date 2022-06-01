City

Anbumani meets Vijayakant after elevation as PMK chief

On May 28, PMK youth wing leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss was unanimously elected as the new party president.
Anbumani meets Vijayakant after elevation as PMK chief
Anbumani Ramadoss with DMDK Founder Vijayakant
Online Desk

CHENNAI: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss met DMDK Founder Vijayakant at his residence and obtained his wishes.

On May 28, PMK youth wing leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss was unanimously elected as the new party president. A resolution to this effect was adopted at the special general council meeting of the PMK held at Tiruverkadu near here on Saturday.

Soon after the elevation, the leader met Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi to seek their wishes.

PMK and DMDK which were arch rivals in the beginning became alliance partners in 2014 Parliament election but soon parted ways.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

DMK
DMDK
Vijayakant
Anbumani
PMK chief
youth wing leader

Related Stories

No stories found.