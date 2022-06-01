Case registered against Annamalai, 4,000 others over fuel protest

CHENNAI: Chennai police has registered a case against TN BJP president K Annamalai and other leaders along with 4,000 party workers, including 1,000 women, for taking out a march from Egmore towards Secretariat without permission to mark their protest against TN government for not reducing fuel prices.

The police has registered the case under 3 Sections of IPC, including unlawful assembly. Apart from Annamalai , leaders, including H Raja and Nainar Nagendran, had taken part in the march.

Taking to the reporters, on Tuesday K Annamalai had said that DMK promised in their manifesto that they will reduce the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 4 respectively. "PM Modi has reduced fuel prices twice. We demand the state govt to fulfill what it has promised in its manifesto" he said.

The Union government on May 21 reduced the central excise duty on Petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.