Auto driver hacked to death, two arrested near Madhavaram

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old auto driver was hacked to death by a two-member gang at Madhavaram Milk Colony on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as M Mohan.

Police on Wednesday said that they have arrested his two friends from their hideout in connection with the murder.

The arrested were identified as Jeba alias Jebakumar (34) of Tiruvottiyur, a history sheeter and Prabu, (38), of Korukkupet.

The deceased Mohan was unmarried, said police. On Tuesday afternoon, Mohan's brother Senthil visited the former's house and found him dead.

On information, the Milk Colony police retrieved his body and sent it for post-mortem examination. A case was registered and investigation revealed that Mohan had invited his two friends - Jebakumar and Prabu - home to consume liquor.

The duo was picked up and they allegedly admitted that they killed Mohan as he spoke ill of their respective wives.