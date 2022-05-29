GCC collects Rs 40 crore in 15 days by stringent action

CHENNAI: By acting tough against the property tax defaulters, the Greater Chennai Corporation has collected Rs. 40 crore in just 15 days.

"Due to the stringent action taken by Chennai Corporation, several long time defaulters have laid their taxes. In the last 15 days, Rs. 40 crore have been collected. In total, Rs. 220.64 crore have been collected as property tax since April 1," a Chennai Corporation press release said.

The release added that three wedding halls, 6 hotels, a movie theatre, one hospital, 4 commercial complexes and 107 shops have been sealed for not paying taxes. Also, notices have been issued to 63 buildings.

Under the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act, 1919, the civic body can tame confiscation action against the buildings that fail to pay property tax. Also action will be taken under Tamil Nadu Revenue Recovery Act, 1864.

The civic body has warned the building owners of legal action and requested them to pay the property tax on time.