Food that's easy on your pocket

Tower Burger, Anna Nagar

Tower Burger is a cosy fast food joint in Anna Nagar which serves food in a jiffy. The waiting time at this joint is less, given how busy it always is. The joint which opens at 9.30 am closes at 11.00 pm catering to all the meals of the day from breakfast to dinner options, and late dinner if you are a foodie. Tower Burger has a variety of snacks, like variety maggi, sandwiches, burgers, nuggets, wraps, fries and beverages like mojitos, milkshakes, and other aerated drinks.

Crunchy chick pop, KFC-style boneless chicken seasoned with spices for Rs 99 and their signature Tower burger for Rs 120 are their must-try.

Location: Anna Nagar

Timings: 9.30 am – 11 pm

