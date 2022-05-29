Food that's easy on your pocket

Friends can sometimes get really annoying. Especially when there is a pending birthday treat or they simply just want you to pay for their food adventures. Check out this list of food joints we curated for you that are pocket-friendly, chic, and also Instagram-worthy.
Tower Burger, Anna Nagar
Tower Burger is a cosy fast food joint in Anna Nagar which serves food in a jiffy. The waiting time at this joint is less, given how busy it always is. The joint which opens at 9.30 am closes at 11.00 pm catering to all the meals of the day from breakfast to dinner options, and late dinner if you are a foodie. Tower Burger has a variety of snacks, like variety maggi, sandwiches, burgers, nuggets, wraps, fries and beverages like mojitos, milkshakes, and other aerated drinks.
Crunchy chick pop, KFC-style boneless chicken seasoned with spices for Rs 99 and their signature Tower burger for Rs 120 are their must-try.
Location: Anna Nagar
Timings: 9.30 am – 11 pm
Must try: Crunchy chick pop and tower burger
Kings Vadapav, Purasaiwalkam
This food joint is well-known for its vada pav. Kings Vadapav serves a set of two buns with the vada topped up with chilli and garlic seasoning and chutney. This proper Mumbai-style vada pav is served with their special chilli bajji which complements the garlicky vada pav. It opens at 3.30 pm and closes at 10 pm. The joint is particularly busy in the evenings and there is no space to park your vehicles as it is on the main road. The joint also serves other chat items, sandwiches, fries, and pasta. The vada pav for Rs 25 and the Mumbai classic grill, which has potato, onion, tomato and spicy chutney for Rs 100 are their must-try.
Location: Purasawailkam
Timings: 3.30 pm – 10 pm
Must try: Vada pav and Mumbai classic grill
Dessi Cuppa, Ramapuram
Dessi Cuppa, exactly opposite SRM Ramapuram is a funky food joint with a range of exciting items like mocktails, crushers, sandwiches, burgers, fries, momos, and lots more. The food joint opens at 10.30 am and closes at 10 pm. The quantity of the food is very generous and filling. You will definitely get your money’s worth. There is ample seating and parking space. The Arabian king chicken burger which is served with fries for Rs 120 with their Oreo shake for Rs 100 is a must-try. This place is also Instagram-worthy.
Location: Ramapuram
Timings: 10.30 am – 10 pm
Must try: Arabian king chicken burger and Oreo shake
Hotel Sarukaa, Madhanapuram
This small eatery is both pocket-friendly and has a variety of dishes which will certainly satisfy your taste buds. Hotel Sarukaa opens at 6.30 pm and closes at 11 PM. This food joint is known for its lip-smacking mayo filled chicken shawarma for Rs 69 and full grill for Rs 220. Hotel Sarukaa has sufficient dine-in and parking space.
Location: Madhanapuram
Timings: 6.30 pm – 11 pm
Must try: Chicken shawarma and full chicken grill