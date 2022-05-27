PM meets AIADMK leaders for 50 min

CHENNAI: Just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi left Chennai for Delhi, he had a meeting with senior AIADMK leaders, including Edappadi K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam, SP Velumani, P Thangamani and D Jayakumar for nearly 50 minutes in the VVIP lounge in the airport, sources said here.

The PM reached the airport at around 8.10 pm and he held political discussions with the AIADMK leaders till 9 pm. While the PM met the AIADMK team, Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin, who had reached the airport to see off the PM, had to wait till the PM came out of his huddle.

After having short interaction with the Governor and the Chief Minister, the PM left Chennai around 9.25 pm for Delhi.