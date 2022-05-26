3 more arrested for illegal roof top bar tragedy at Anna Nagar mall

CHENNAI: Three more men were arrested in connection with running an illegal rooftop bar at a mall in Anna Nagar where one customer – a techie - died while partying last Saturday. Police have so far arrested 6 people in connection with the incident. Prohibition enforcement wing had arrested Ravindrakumar, (26), Vignesh, (31), coordinators of Great Indian Gathering and A Pavan, (34), GM of Monkey Bar on Wednesday and remanded them in judicial custody. The PEW had already arrested NivasBojaraj, managerof the MadrasBar, Bharathi, manager of theMonkeybar andEdwin, the event in-charge of the MadrasBar.

S Praveen of Madiapakkam, (23), a techie, had collapsed at the party around 8 pm and was rushed to the nearby private hospital, he died without responding to treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), due to suspected overdose of alcohol. Police had seized 844 bottles of liquor from the venue.

At least 900 youngsters, including women, had gathered for the party. While police claimed that no drug was seized from the people, they did not deny the use of drugs at the party. At least 89 of these participants were found to be below the age of 18.

The event was organised by Great Indian Gathering and participants were charged Rs 2,000 for entry. The participants were served liquor for which the organiser did not have permission.