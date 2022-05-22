Young techie collapses at bar in VR Mall, dies in hospital

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old techie collapsed while consuming liquor with his friends at a bar in V R Mall in Tirumangalam on Saturday night and died at hospital in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased S Praveen of Madipakkam, a software engineer at a private firm, reached the licenced bar on the fourth floor of the mall with his two friends in the evening and consumed liquor with them.

Around 10 pm, while dancing to an orchestra music in the bar, Praveen suddenly collapsed on the dance floor. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital and was referred to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

However, Praveen's condition worsened in the wee hours of Sunday. His body was sent for post-mortem.

On information, Tirumangalam police registered a case and are probing the cause of Praveen's death.