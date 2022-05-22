3 arrested as techie dies at ‘illegal’ party

Around 10 pm, police teams reached the party spot, where about 900 youngsters, including women, had gathered, and stopped the gathering. While police claimed no drug was seized from the people, they were individually checked and let off. Cops did not deny use of drugs at the party.

Inquiries revealed that the event was organised by the Great Indian Gathering and participants were charged Rs 2,000 for entry. Guests were served alcohol for which the organiser did not have permission.

“In total, 89 people were found to be underage for drinking,” said the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) cops who raided the place.

Investigation also revealed that liquor bottles were sourced from Monkey Bar on the third floor of the mall, while owners did not have a valid licence to run the bar.

Meanwhile, DJ Mandra Gora from Brazil who had been invited also abused the city police on Instagram, which was echoed by others in the comments.

The PEW cops have arrested three people in connection with the rave party. They were identified as Nivas Bojaraj, manager of the Madras Bar, Bharathi, manager of the Monkey bar, and Edwin, the event in-charge of the Madras Bar. Police have reportedly sealed the bars for violating licence norms.

A total of 844 liquor bottles were seized.