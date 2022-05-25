Modi’s Chennai tour: Motorists advised to avoid these roads tomorrow

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Modi will be visiting Chennai tomorrow to launch various projects.

The Chennai Traffic Police has warned that there might be a possibility of traffic congestion in several parts of Chennai tomorrow due to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It has been advised to avoid travelling on major roads in Chennai, including EVR Road, Madras Medical College junction, Anna Salai, Sardar Patel Road and GST Road.

The traffic police have suggested that motorists should plan to take an alternative route instead of the aforementioned roads.