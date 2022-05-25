Chindatripet murder: PSO suspended; hunt on for 3 history-sheeters

CHENNAI: A day after K Balachandar, SC wing functionary of BJP, was hacked to death in Chintadripet, personal security officer Balakrishnan has been placed under suspension. Police have found that three historysheeters, including two brothers from Chindatripet and his accomplices are behind the murder. The murder was a fall out of previous enmity.

According to the police, the accused were identified as rowdy sheeters Pradeep, his brother Sanjay and Kalaivanan.

The trio was identified using CCTV footage from the scene of the crime. The personal security officer (PSO) who was given to the deceased has been suspended. Balachandar was the secretary of the BJP’s Scheduled Caste Wing in the Central Chennai district.

Four special teams that were formed are on the lookout. The police identified the trio by analysing the CCTV footage found near the scene of the crime.

Police noted that only after the accused are nabbed the reason behind the murder will be clear.

The police said that Balachandar has six criminal cases, including two attempts to murder cases, filed against him.

On Tuesday night, when Balachandar went to a shop allowing the PSO to go to a tea shop the murderous attack happened. He tried to escape but the group chased him and hacked him to death. He was rushed to the Omandurar Government Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The accused men had become infuriated after Balachandar recently questioned their mamool collection from a particular shop – belonging to a relative of the deceased – in the neighbourhood. And it could have led to the murder, the police indicated.