BJP man hacked to death in Chennai; party members rush to spot

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old BJP functionary was hacked to death in Chindatripet on Tuesday night by an unidentified gang of four. The deceased was identified as Balachandar, heading the central Chennai SC wing of BJP. The assailants came on two bikes. The incident happened at Swami Naickan street in Chindatripet, area of the deceased.

The gang had intercepted his vehicle and as soon as he fell off his vehicle the gang hacked him to death and escaped from the scene. Though he had a personal security officer on a 24 hours basis, Balachandar had asked the gunman to stay home as he was going to a nearby medical shop along with his associate.

Police suspect that previous enmity could be the reason for the murder. Initial enquiry revealed that there could not be any communal angle to the murder. BJP state vice president Karu Nagarajan and youth wing leader Vinoj P Selvam rushed to the scene along with their supporters on hearing the incident.