HC directs Ranipet officials to probe into illegal patta transfer

CHENNAI: The Madras High court had directed the Ranipet district revenue administration to investigate an allegation raised by a potter saying that his land has been illegally acquired by a local man with the assistance of the revenue officials.

Justice M Dhandapani passed the direction on hearing a plea by Dhakshina Moorthy of Attuppakkam village in Ranipet.

The petitioner prayed for a direction to take action against one Subramani for transferring the petitioner's land into Subramani's son's name.

"In 1994, the State government had granted me 792 square feet of village natham land to me. I have been involved in pottery making activities in that land. However, to my shock, one Subramani had transferred my land into his son's name. I suspect that he should have done this with the help of the local tahsildar. Therefore, I made a complaint with the collector in this issue and the collector directed the revenue divisional officer and tahsildar to inquire into my issue. Meamhile, no action has been taken on the direction of the collector," the petitioner said.

On recording the submissions, the judge ordered the State to implement the order of the collector to investigate the allegation of the petitioner.

"If the allegations are found true during the course of the inquiry, proper action shall be taken in accordance with the law within eight weeks,” the court directed.