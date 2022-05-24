Aminjikarai murder: Police get custody of 2 suspects

CHENNAI: A court in Egmore has given custody of two suspects to the police in connection with the day light murder of a financier in Aminjikarai last Wednesday.

Two men - Chandrasekhar and Rohit - surrendered before a court in Kallakurichi in connection with the murder of a financier last week .

The victim, Arumugam, was hacked to death in full public view by a four-member gang that followed him on two bikes.

Police had sought five days custody of the two, but the court has given permission for 3 days custodial interrogation of the duo. Police are expected to extract information from the two on the motive and planning linked to the murder.