Aminjikarai murder: Police get custody of 2 suspects

CHENNAI: A court in Egmore has given custody of two suspects to the police in connection with the day light murder of a financier in Aminjikarai last Wednesday.
Two men - Chandrasekhar and Rohit - surrendered before a court in Kallakurichi in connection with the murder of a financier last week .
The victim, Arumugam, was hacked to death in full public view by a four-member gang that followed him on two bikes.
Police had sought five days custody of the two, but the court has given permission for 3 days custodial interrogation of the duo. Police are expected to extract information from the two on the motive and planning linked to the murder.
The video of Arumugam being attacked and the gang members hacking him to death on the road has gone viral on social media.
The deceased Arumugam of Chetpet ran a finance company in Anna Nagar and the murder happened when he was on his way to the office from home in a two-wheeler with his worker named Ramesh. Four men on two bikes intercepted Arumugam near Pulla Avenue and hacked him with machetes.