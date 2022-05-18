Financier hacked to death by bike-borne gang in Aminjikarai

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man was hacked to death by a bike-borne gang in broad daylight in Aminjikarai on Wednesday and police have launched a hunt for the suspects.

The deceased Arumugam of Chetpet ran a finance company in Anna Nagar and the murder happened when he was on his way to the office from home on a two-wheeler with his worker named Ramesh.

Around 1.30 pm, four men on two bikes intercepted Arumugam near Pulla Avenue and hacked him with machetes even as vehicles were passing by. A video shot from a moving car showed Arumugam battling for life, bleeding from his hands and head. Ramesh who accompanied Arumugam escaped in the bike fearing that the gang might attack him too.

The gang fled the spot in the bikes and on information, Aminjikarai police rushed Arumugam to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. However, he died without responding to treatment. Aminjikarai police have registered a case of murder and have launched a hunt for the suspects.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Arumugam, who was unmarried, has cases of assault and woman harassment pending against him since he allegedly attacked borrowers for defaulting on the dues. Police suspect that Arumugam could have been murdered by someone affected by him and further investigation is on.