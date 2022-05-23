Metrowater workers protest enters second week

CHENNAI: As the sit-in protest of Metrowater contract workers entered eighth day, the protesting workers demand a meeting with KN Nehru, minister of municipal administration and water supply department, on Monday.

Around 700 workers, who are drivers of jetrodding vehicles, desilting vehicles and field workers, started a protest in front of the Metrowater office in MRC Nagar on May 16 (Monday) demanding to make them permanent employees.

In total, there are around 1,500 temporary employees in Metrowater.

"There is no proper response from the officials during meetings with them. We are awaiting for a talks with minister KN Nehru. Also, there is positive measures from the government to fulfil our demands," a protesting worker said.

The workers also alleged that the management is yet to pay their salaries despite three weeks lapsed.

"The officials are withholding our salaries wantonly. We urge the Metrowater to disburse our salaries immediately," he said.