Helmet mandatory for pillion riders in Chennai from today

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police are taking various awareness and measures to reduce accidents and fatalities to ensure that everyone obeys traffic rules.

An analysis of road accidents in Chennai in 2021 showed that 611 people were killed in two wheeler accidents. 3,294 people were injured. Of these, 477 motorcyclists and 134 rear-seat passengers were killed for traveling without a helmet. In addition to that, 2,929 two-wheelers and 365 rear-seat passengers were injured.

In the last 5 months, 841 people have been seriously injured by two-wheelers. Of these, 741 were two-wheelers and 127 were rear-seat passengers, according to the Chennai Traffic Police.

In this context, the order to make it compulsory for those sitting behind two-wheelers to wear helmets has come into effect in the metropolitan areas of Chennai from today. To monitor the effect, traffic police are conducting raids at various places.

Driving without helmets will be cracked down on from today and helmets will be mandatory for those in the back seat of two-wheelers.

Chennai Metropolitan Traffic Police has issued a warning. Chennai Police also has appealed to the public to extend full cooperation to build an accident-free city.