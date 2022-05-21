Making helmet mandatory for pillion riders help reduce fatalitiest

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police’s decision to strictly enforce the rule of wearing helmets by both riders and pillion riders from Monday is seen as a welcome move to help reduce road accident fatalities by road safety experts.

According to the city traffic police, 98 persons lost their lives involving two-wheelers between January 1 and May 15 this year.

“Out of which, 80 two-wheeler riders and 18 pillion riders lost their lives, and 714 motorcycle riders and 127 pillion riders were injured riding without wearing a helmet,” the police said.

In 2021, 611 two-wheeler riders and pillion riders were killed in the accidents.

“In order to control and reduce accidents, the cops have planned to conduct special drive from May 23 to ensure that all two-wheeler riders and pillion riders comply with the helmet rule. Strict action will be taken against those not wearing helmets as per the Motor Vehicle Act,” the police said.

Sumana Narayanan, road safety expert and senior researcher, CAG, said that in a recent survey they conducted on helmet compliance on city roads revealed that more than 98-99% of pillion riders do not wear helmets.

“In the case of the two-wheeler riders, wearing helmets has improved 20-30% when compared to the similar study conducted in 2017,” said Sumana. “Enforcement of strict rules can create a difference. The fear of getting caught will make them wear helmets.” she said

Sumana pointed out that fines for traffic violators can be increased under the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2019. “For not wearing helmet, the fine is mere Rs 100, which is lesser than the cost of a litre of petrol now. Increasing the fine will act as a deterrent, but it should not be seen as an attempt by the Government to make more money,” she added.