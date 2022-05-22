Surge in seafood price impacted sale at Kasimedu market

CHENNAI: With the seafood prices surging abnormally at Kasimedu fish market, the sale has drastically came down as the traders witnessed fewer customers on Sunday. Fishermen said that the public purchased meat over seafood, and it would take at least a month for the prices to normalize.

"Around 50 boats ventured into the sea in Kasimedu, Thiruvanmiyur, and Neelankarai. We can get less than one tonne fish daily. Due to a shortage in supply, the prices went up over 50 percent more than usual," said K Rajan, a fisherman at Kasimedu fishing harbor.

He added that earlier small fish were sold for Rs 50 per kg, and now it has increased to Rs 200 per kg. The customers are not buying, and choose meat over seafood till the annual fishing ban period ends.

Currently, seer fish (vanjiram) sold for Rs 1,500 - Rs 2,000 per kg, black pomfret Rs 800 per kg, prawns Rs 1,000 per kg, crab Rs 700 - Rs 900 per kg, 15 kg of small fish before the ban was sold for Rs 800 per kg, now went up to Rs 2,500 per kg.

"It would take 20 days for the annual fishing ban to end, after that trawlers will venture into the sea. The prices will decrease only after a month in the market. If the fuel prices remain the same, only limited fishermen will go for fishing," said R Prabhakaran, a wholesale trader at Kasimedu market.