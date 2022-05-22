GCC seeks CSR funds to transform Corporation schools at Rs. 1,600 cr

CHENNAI: Schools run by the Greater Chennai Corporation will get a facelift such as improvements in digital infrastructure, physical infrastructure, teachers development, extracurricular activities, and others as the civic body has proposed Rs. 1600 crore project by generating CSR contributions from corporate firms.

According to a Chennai Corporation document, the project will be implemented in three phases to cover all the 281 schools run by the civic body. In total, the civic body will spend Rs. 1,630.70 Crore for the school transformation project. Implementation of Montessori classes and early childhood education are also part of the project.

Of the total project estimation, as much as Rs. 95.25 Crore and Rs. 102.79 Crore will be spent during the first two phases. During the third phase, Rs. 1,432.66 Crore will be spent. Already the civic body has commenced the first phase of the school transformation project under the CITIIS (City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain) initiative and Smart City Mission, and projects worth Rs. 80 Crore are already under implementation in 28 schools. The CITIIS project is being implemented along with the French Development Bank. The civic body will cover 22 schools during phase 2 and 231 schools during the third phase.

"As a part of the project, school buildings are being renovated and artworks are created inside the schools. As a part of the teachers' development initiative, training sessions have been conducted for the teachers in 28 schools, " an official said.

He added that playgrounds are being improved and coaches are being appointed to train the students in sports such as cricket, football, and others.

Meanwhile, the civic body conducted a meeting recently with French consul general Lise Talbot Barre and representatives of French firms JCDecaux India, TAC Economics, Sicame India, Fives India Engineering and Projects Pvt Ltd, Timac Agro India, Novotel, Citelum and Capgemini.

During the meeting, the civic body explained to the foreign firms about various projects being implemented by the civic body including school transformation projects and other city beautification works and requested CSR funds from them.

The officials also explained to the French firms about the prospects for funding for several categories like setting up kindergarten classrooms, digital classrooms, science labs, procuring students' desks and benches for one classroom, and setting up indoor sports facilities.

Chennai Corporation will require Rs. 90 lakh for creating 1 football field with artificial turf and Rs. 36 lakh for 1 indoor sports facility with a wooden floor. Also, the civic body seeks Rs. 1 Crore to newly construct a toilet block from the CSR initiative.

"Apart from the school transformation, we are also looking to generate CSR funds for the restoration of water bodies, greening the city, creating artworks, making public places vibrant, and similar projects, " the official said.