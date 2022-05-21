Septuagenarian patient dies after ambulance rams truck

CHENNAI: A septuagenarian patient died and three others were injured after an ambulance they were in rammed a stationary container truck near Kundrathur on Friday night.

The deceased J Kannan (75) of Kallakurichi district, who had been suffering from kidney-related ailments, was referred by doctors at his hometown to a private hospital in Porur.

A private ambulance carrying Kannan, his wife Jayamala (67) and son Chandra Sekar (37) from Kallakurichi was on the way to the hospital, when the ambulance driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed a parked container truck on the roadside near Kovur in Kundrathur.

The ambulance driver S Raja (24) from Ariyalur, Jayamala and Chandra Sekar sustained injuries and were rushed to the Chromepet Government Hospital. Kannan, who fell unconscious was taken to the hospital and was declared dead on arrival.

Chromepet Traffic Investigation police have registered a case and further investigation is on.